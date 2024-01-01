Bulgarian levs to Aruban florins today

Convert BGN to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
992.49 awg

1.000 BGN = 0.9925 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9221.6571.361.5341.3440.78818.947
1 EUR1.08411.7971.4741.6641.4580.85420.545
1 NZD0.6030.55610.820.9260.8110.47511.431
1 CAD0.7350.6781.21911.1280.9890.57913.934

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Aruban Florin
1 BGN0.99249 AWG
5 BGN4.96244 AWG
10 BGN9.92487 AWG
20 BGN19.84974 AWG
50 BGN49.62435 AWG
100 BGN99.24870 AWG
250 BGN248.12175 AWG
500 BGN496.24350 AWG
1000 BGN992.48700 AWG
2000 BGN1,984.97400 AWG
5000 BGN4,962.43500 AWG
10000 BGN9,924.87000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Bulgarian Lev
1 AWG1.00757 BGN
5 AWG5.03785 BGN
10 AWG10.07570 BGN
20 AWG20.15140 BGN
50 AWG50.37850 BGN
100 AWG100.75700 BGN
250 AWG251.89250 BGN
500 AWG503.78500 BGN
1000 AWG1,007.57000 BGN
2000 AWG2,015.14000 BGN
5000 AWG5,037.85000 BGN
10000 AWG10,075.70000 BGN