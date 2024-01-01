Chinese yuan rmb to Aruban florins today

Convert CNY to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
248.68 awg

1.000 CNY = 0.2487 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8231.3590.9220.7881.53483.1941.344
1 HKD0.12810.1740.1180.1010.19610.6340.172
1 CAD0.7365.75810.6790.581.12961.2330.989
1 EUR1.0848.4821.47310.8541.66390.1991.457

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Aruban Florin
1 CNY0.24868 AWG
5 CNY1.24338 AWG
10 CNY2.48675 AWG
20 CNY4.97350 AWG
50 CNY12.43375 AWG
100 CNY24.86750 AWG
250 CNY62.16875 AWG
500 CNY124.33750 AWG
1000 CNY248.67500 AWG
2000 CNY497.35000 AWG
5000 CNY1,243.37500 AWG
10000 CNY2,486.75000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AWG4.02131 CNY
5 AWG20.10655 CNY
10 AWG40.21310 CNY
20 AWG80.42620 CNY
50 AWG201.06550 CNY
100 AWG402.13100 CNY
250 AWG1,005.32750 CNY
500 AWG2,010.65500 CNY
1000 AWG4,021.31000 CNY
2000 AWG8,042.62000 CNY
5000 AWG20,106.55000 CNY
10000 AWG40,213.10000 CNY