Chinese yuan rmb to Aruban florins today

Convert CNY to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
249.91 awg

1.00000 CNY = 0.24991 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:06
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874051.086590.41091.494641.676570.964518.7177
1 GBP1.144111.24305103.4381.711.918141.1034821.4146
1 USD0.92040.804473183.2131.375651.543090.887717.2275
1 INR0.01106060.009667630.012017410.01653170.01854390.01066780.207029

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Aruban Florin
1 CNY0.24991 AWG
5 CNY1.24953 AWG
10 CNY2.49907 AWG
20 CNY4.99814 AWG
50 CNY12.49535 AWG
100 CNY24.99070 AWG
250 CNY62.47675 AWG
500 CNY124.95350 AWG
1000 CNY249.90700 AWG
2000 CNY499.81400 AWG
5000 CNY1249.53500 AWG
10000 CNY2499.07000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AWG4.00149 CNY
5 AWG20.00745 CNY
10 AWG40.01490 CNY
20 AWG80.02980 CNY
50 AWG200.07450 CNY
100 AWG400.14900 CNY
250 AWG1000.37250 CNY
500 AWG2000.74500 CNY
1000 AWG4001.49000 CNY
2000 AWG8002.98000 CNY
5000 AWG20007.45000 CNY
10000 AWG40014.90000 CNY