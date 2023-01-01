Canadian dollars to Aruban florins today

Convert CAD to AWG at the real exchange rate

1000 cad
1318.09 awg

1.00000 CAD = 1.31809 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.087490.51081.493221.674470.964818.7694
1 GBP1.1431211.243103.4621.706891.914071.1028821.4552
1 USD0.91960.804505183.2361.37321.539880.8872517.2608
1 INR0.01104840.009665350.01201410.01649770.01850020.01065950.207372

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollar

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 CAD1.31809 AWG
5 CAD6.59045 AWG
10 CAD13.18090 AWG
20 CAD26.36180 AWG
50 CAD65.90450 AWG
100 CAD131.80900 AWG
250 CAD329.52250 AWG
500 CAD659.04500 AWG
1000 CAD1318.09000 AWG
2000 CAD2636.18000 AWG
5000 CAD6590.45000 AWG
10000 CAD13180.90000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Canadian Dollar
1 AWG0.75867 CAD
5 AWG3.79337 CAD
10 AWG7.58674 CAD
20 AWG15.17348 CAD
50 AWG37.93370 CAD
100 AWG75.86740 CAD
250 AWG189.66850 CAD
500 AWG379.33700 CAD
1000 AWG758.67400 CAD
2000 AWG1517.34800 CAD
5000 AWG3793.37000 CAD
10000 AWG7586.74000 CAD