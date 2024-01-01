Polish zloty to Aruban florins today

Convert PLN to AWG at the real exchange rate

zł1.000 PLN = ƒ0.4451 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:07
PLN to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AWG
1 PLN to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.47080.4708
Low0.44500.4450
Average0.45720.4596
Change-5.48%-2.11%
1 PLN to AWG stats

The performance of PLN to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4708 and a 30 day low of 0.4450. This means the 30 day average was 0.4572. The change for PLN to AWG was -5.48.

The performance of PLN to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4708 and a 90 day low of 0.4450. This means the 90 day average was 0.4596. The change for PLN to AWG was -2.11.

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCHFKRWNOKCZK
1 USD10.9260.7784.0710.8661,379.3410.94123.358
1 EUR1.0810.83290.8090.9351,489.8911.81725.231
1 GBP1.2981.2021109.1361.1241,790.5914.20330.323
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0116.4070.130.278

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Aruban Florin
1 PLN0.44514 AWG
5 PLN2.22571 AWG
10 PLN4.45141 AWG
20 PLN8.90282 AWG
50 PLN22.25705 AWG
100 PLN44.51410 AWG
250 PLN111.28525 AWG
500 PLN222.57050 AWG
1000 PLN445.14100 AWG
2000 PLN890.28200 AWG
5000 PLN2,225.70500 AWG
10000 PLN4,451.41000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Polish Zloty
1 AWG2.24648 PLN
5 AWG11.23240 PLN
10 AWG22.46480 PLN
20 AWG44.92960 PLN
50 AWG112.32400 PLN
100 AWG224.64800 PLN
250 AWG561.62000 PLN
500 AWG1,123.24000 PLN
1000 AWG2,246.48000 PLN
2000 AWG4,492.96000 PLN
5000 AWG11,232.40000 PLN
10000 AWG22,464.80000 PLN