Bulgarian levs to Aruban florins today

Convert BGN to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
1,003.74 awg

1.00000 BGN = 1.00374 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87521.084590.28081.488531.6740.9650518.744
1 GBP1.142611.2393103.1671.7011.912941.1026621.4194
1 USD0.92210.806907183.24651.372551.543570.8897517.2835
1 INR0.01107650.009692990.012012510.01648780.01854210.01068810.207618

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Aruban Florin
1 BGN1.00374 AWG
5 BGN5.01870 AWG
10 BGN10.03740 AWG
20 BGN20.07480 AWG
50 BGN50.18700 AWG
100 BGN100.37400 AWG
250 BGN250.93500 AWG
500 BGN501.87000 AWG
1000 BGN1003.74000 AWG
2000 BGN2007.48000 AWG
5000 BGN5018.70000 AWG
10000 BGN10037.40000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Bulgarian Lev
1 AWG0.99627 BGN
5 AWG4.98135 BGN
10 AWG9.96271 BGN
20 AWG19.92542 BGN
50 AWG49.81355 BGN
100 AWG99.62710 BGN
250 AWG249.06775 BGN
500 AWG498.13550 BGN
1000 AWG996.27100 BGN
2000 AWG1992.54200 BGN
5000 AWG4981.35500 BGN
10000 AWG9962.71000 BGN