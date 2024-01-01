500 Aruban florins to Bulgarian levs

Convert AWG to BGN at the real exchange rate

500 awg
494.11 bgn

ƒ1.000 AWG = лв0.9882 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:29
AWG to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BGN
1 AWG to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.00131.0230
Low0.97640.9764
Average0.99021.0043
Change-1.31%-1.60%
1 AWG to BGN stats

The performance of AWG to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0013 and a 30 day low of 0.9764. This means the 30 day average was 0.9902. The change for AWG to BGN was -1.31.

The performance of AWG to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0230 and a 90 day low of 0.9764. This means the 90 day average was 1.0043. The change for AWG to BGN was -1.60.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Bulgarian Lev
1 AWG0.98821 BGN
5 AWG4.94106 BGN
10 AWG9.88212 BGN
20 AWG19.76424 BGN
50 AWG49.41060 BGN
100 AWG98.82120 BGN
250 AWG247.05300 BGN
500 AWG494.10600 BGN
1000 AWG988.21200 BGN
2000 AWG1,976.42400 BGN
5000 AWG4,941.06000 BGN
10000 AWG9,882.12000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Aruban Florin
1 BGN1.01193 AWG
5 BGN5.05965 AWG
10 BGN10.11930 AWG
20 BGN20.23860 AWG
50 BGN50.59650 AWG
100 BGN101.19300 AWG
250 BGN252.98250 AWG
500 BGN505.96500 AWG
1000 BGN1,011.93000 AWG
2000 BGN2,023.86000 AWG
5000 BGN5,059.65000 AWG
10000 BGN10,119.30000 AWG