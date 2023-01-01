Aruban florins to Euros today

Convert AWG to EUR at the real exchange rate

1000 awg
508.90 eur

1.00000 AWG = 0.50890 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:23
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.874851.0856590.35711.487831.671390.964318.7391
1 GBP1.1430511.24085103.2741.700521.910321.1022521.4179
1 USD0.92110.805899183.22861.370451.539530.8882517.2607
1 INR0.01106720.009682960.012015110.01646610.01849760.01067240.207389

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Aruban florins to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Euro
1 AWG0.50890 EUR
5 AWG2.54449 EUR
10 AWG5.08899 EUR
20 AWG10.17798 EUR
50 AWG25.44495 EUR
100 AWG50.88990 EUR
250 AWG127.22475 EUR
500 AWG254.44950 EUR
1000 AWG508.89900 EUR
2000 AWG1017.79800 EUR
5000 AWG2544.49500 EUR
10000 AWG5088.99000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Aruban Florin
1 EUR1.96503 AWG
5 EUR9.82515 AWG
10 EUR19.65030 AWG
20 EUR39.30060 AWG
50 EUR98.25150 AWG
100 EUR196.50300 AWG
250 EUR491.25750 AWG
500 EUR982.51500 AWG
1000 EUR1965.03000 AWG
2000 EUR3930.06000 AWG
5000 EUR9825.15000 AWG
10000 EUR19650.30000 AWG