Aruban florin to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Aruban florin to Euros is currently 0.505 today, reflecting a -0.158% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Aruban florin has remained relatively stable, with a 1.057% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Aruban florin to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0.506 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.499 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.347% increase in value.