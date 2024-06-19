아루바 플로린 유로화로 환산 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아루바 플로린 유로화로 환산 is currently 0.520 today, reflecting a -0.205% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아루바 플로린 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.028% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아루바 플로린 유로화로 환산 has fluctuated between a high of 0.523 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.515 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.582% decrease in value.