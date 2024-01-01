Aruban florins to Euros today

1.000 AWG = 0.5146 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:15
1 USD11.5331.3618.950.7870.9211.6571.344
1 AUD0.65210.88712.360.5130.6011.0810.876
1 CAD0.7361.128113.9380.5790.6781.2180.988
1 ZAR0.0530.0810.07210.0420.0490.0870.071

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Euro
1 AWG0.51461 EUR
5 AWG2.57305 EUR
10 AWG5.14609 EUR
20 AWG10.29218 EUR
50 AWG25.73045 EUR
100 AWG51.46090 EUR
250 AWG128.65225 EUR
500 AWG257.30450 EUR
1000 AWG514.60900 EUR
2000 AWG1,029.21800 EUR
5000 AWG2,573.04500 EUR
10000 AWG5,146.09000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Aruban Florin
1 EUR1.94322 AWG
5 EUR9.71610 AWG
10 EUR19.43220 AWG
20 EUR38.86440 AWG
50 EUR97.16100 AWG
100 EUR194.32200 AWG
250 EUR485.80500 AWG
500 EUR971.61000 AWG
1000 EUR1,943.22000 AWG
2000 EUR3,886.44000 AWG
5000 EUR9,716.10000 AWG
10000 EUR19,432.20000 AWG