1.00000 AWG = 0.44527 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:24
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87491.085690.34791.487761.671440.964318.7332
1 GBP1.1429911.2408103.2641.700451.910391.1021821.4114
1 USD0.921150.805932183.22391.370451.539650.888317.2561
1 INR0.01106830.00968390.012015810.0164670.01850.01067360.207345

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / British Pound Sterling
1 AWG0.44527 GBP
5 AWG2.22633 GBP
10 AWG4.45266 GBP
20 AWG8.90532 GBP
50 AWG22.26330 GBP
100 AWG44.52660 GBP
250 AWG111.31650 GBP
500 AWG222.63300 GBP
1000 AWG445.26600 GBP
2000 AWG890.53200 GBP
5000 AWG2226.33000 GBP
10000 AWG4452.66000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Aruban Florin
1 GBP2.24585 AWG
5 GBP11.22925 AWG
10 GBP22.45850 AWG
20 GBP44.91700 AWG
50 GBP112.29250 AWG
100 GBP224.58500 AWG
250 GBP561.46250 AWG
500 GBP1122.92500 AWG
1000 GBP2245.85000 AWG
2000 GBP4491.70000 AWG
5000 GBP11229.25000 AWG
10000 GBP22458.50000 AWG