Aruban florins to Australian dollars today

Convert AWG to AUD at the real exchange rate

1000 awg
851.09 aud

1.00000 AWG = 0.85109 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.540481.370518.22580.8060620.92141.668611.34825
1 AUD0.6491510.8896611.83130.5232550.598131.083180.875216
1 CAD0.7296611.12402113.29870.5881510.6723121.217520.983765
1 ZAR0.05486740.08452170.075195610.04422640.05055490.09155230.0739748

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Australian Dollar
1 AWG0.85109 AUD
5 AWG4.25546 AUD
10 AWG8.51092 AUD
20 AWG17.02184 AUD
50 AWG42.55460 AUD
100 AWG85.10920 AUD
250 AWG212.77300 AUD
500 AWG425.54600 AUD
1000 AWG851.09200 AUD
2000 AWG1702.18400 AUD
5000 AWG4255.46000 AUD
10000 AWG8510.92000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 AUD1.17496 AWG
5 AUD5.87480 AWG
10 AUD11.74960 AWG
20 AUD23.49920 AWG
50 AUD58.74800 AWG
100 AUD117.49600 AWG
250 AUD293.74000 AWG
500 AUD587.48000 AWG
1000 AUD1174.96000 AWG
2000 AUD2349.92000 AWG
5000 AUD5874.80000 AWG
10000 AUD11749.60000 AWG