1.000 AWG = 0.8563 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:14
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.5331.35918.9510.7870.9211.6561.344
1 AUD0.65210.88712.3640.5130.6011.0810.877
1 CAD0.7361.128113.9410.5790.6781.2180.988
1 ZAR0.0530.0810.07210.0420.0490.0870.071

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Australian Dollar
1 AWG0.85631 AUD
5 AWG4.28157 AUD
10 AWG8.56314 AUD
20 AWG17.12628 AUD
50 AWG42.81570 AUD
100 AWG85.63140 AUD
250 AWG214.07850 AUD
500 AWG428.15700 AUD
1000 AWG856.31400 AUD
2000 AWG1,712.62800 AUD
5000 AWG4,281.57000 AUD
10000 AWG8,563.14000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 AUD1.16780 AWG
5 AUD5.83900 AWG
10 AUD11.67800 AWG
20 AUD23.35600 AWG
50 AUD58.39000 AWG
100 AUD116.78000 AWG
250 AUD291.95000 AWG
500 AUD583.90000 AWG
1000 AUD1,167.80000 AWG
2000 AUD2,335.60000 AWG
5000 AUD5,839.00000 AWG
10000 AUD11,678.00000 AWG