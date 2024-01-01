Aruban florins to Singapore dollars today

Convert AWG to SGD at the real exchange rate

1,000 awg
750.64 sgd

1.000 AWG = 0.7506 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.08690.2711.4761.6640.96618.268
1 GBP1.1711.27105.6181.7271.9471.1321.374
1 USD0.9210.787183.1341.3591.5330.8916.824
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florin

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Singapore Dollar
1 AWG0.75064 SGD
5 AWG3.75321 SGD
10 AWG7.50642 SGD
20 AWG15.01284 SGD
50 AWG37.53210 SGD
100 AWG75.06420 SGD
250 AWG187.66050 SGD
500 AWG375.32100 SGD
1000 AWG750.64200 SGD
2000 AWG1,501.28400 SGD
5000 AWG3,753.21000 SGD
10000 AWG7,506.42000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 SGD1.33219 AWG
5 SGD6.66095 AWG
10 SGD13.32190 AWG
20 SGD26.64380 AWG
50 SGD66.60950 AWG
100 SGD133.21900 AWG
250 SGD333.04750 AWG
500 SGD666.09500 AWG
1000 SGD1,332.19000 AWG
2000 SGD2,664.38000 AWG
5000 SGD6,660.95000 AWG
10000 SGD13,321.90000 AWG