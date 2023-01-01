100 Australian dollars to Aruban florins

Convert AUD to AWG at the real exchange rate

100 aud
118.43 awg

1.00000 AUD = 1.18428 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPINREURNZDJPYCADSGD
1 USD10.8004883.31450.918451.66058149.481.3691.342
1 GBP1.249251104.0811.147322.07448186.7381.710221.67649
1 INR0.01200270.0096079310.01102380.01993141.794170.01643170.0161076
1 EUR1.08880.871690.712811.80804162.751.490571.46117

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Australian dollars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AUD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AUD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Australian dollars

AUD to USD

AUD to GBP

AUD to INR

AUD to EUR

AUD to NZD

AUD to JPY

AUD to CAD

AUD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 AUD1.18428 AWG
5 AUD5.92140 AWG
10 AUD11.84280 AWG
20 AUD23.68560 AWG
50 AUD59.21400 AWG
100 AUD118.42800 AWG
250 AUD296.07000 AWG
500 AUD592.14000 AWG
1000 AUD1184.28000 AWG
2000 AUD2368.56000 AWG
5000 AUD5921.40000 AWG
10000 AUD11842.80000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Australian Dollar
1 AWG0.84439 AUD
5 AWG4.22196 AUD
10 AWG8.44393 AUD
20 AWG16.88786 AUD
50 AWG42.21965 AUD
100 AWG84.43930 AUD
250 AWG211.09825 AUD
500 AWG422.19650 AUD
1000 AWG844.39300 AUD
2000 AWG1688.78600 AUD
5000 AWG4221.96500 AUD
10000 AWG8443.93000 AUD