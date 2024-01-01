10 thousand Aruban florins to Australian dollars

Convert AWG to AUD at the real exchange rate

10,000 awg
8,244.07 aud

ƒ1.000 AWG = A$0.8244 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:23
AWG to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

AUD
1 AWG to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.85980.8606
Low0.82190.8219
Average0.83790.8391
Change-3.91%-1.93%
View full history

1 AWG to AUD stats

The performance of AWG to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8598 and a 30 day low of 0.8219. This means the 30 day average was 0.8379. The change for AWG to AUD was -3.91.

The performance of AWG to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8606 and a 90 day low of 0.8219. This means the 90 day average was 0.8391. The change for AWG to AUD was -1.93.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Aruban florins to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Australian Dollar
1 AWG0.82441 AUD
5 AWG4.12204 AUD
10 AWG8.24407 AUD
20 AWG16.48814 AUD
50 AWG41.22035 AUD
100 AWG82.44070 AUD
250 AWG206.10175 AUD
500 AWG412.20350 AUD
1000 AWG824.40700 AUD
2000 AWG1,648.81400 AUD
5000 AWG4,122.03500 AUD
10000 AWG8,244.07000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 AUD1.21299 AWG
5 AUD6.06495 AWG
10 AUD12.12990 AWG
20 AUD24.25980 AWG
50 AUD60.64950 AWG
100 AUD121.29900 AWG
250 AUD303.24750 AWG
500 AUD606.49500 AWG
1000 AUD1,212.99000 AWG
2000 AUD2,425.98000 AWG
5000 AUD6,064.95000 AWG
10000 AUD12,129.90000 AWG