100 Aruban florins to Euros

Convert AWG to EUR at the real exchange rate

100 awg
50.49 eur

ƒ1.000 AWG = €0.5049 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:00
AWG to EUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

EUR
1 AWG to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51200.5231
Low0.49910.4991
Average0.50630.5135
Change-1.39%-1.65%
1 AWG to EUR stats

The performance of AWG to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5120 and a 30 day low of 0.4991. This means the 30 day average was 0.5063. The change for AWG to EUR was -1.39.

The performance of AWG to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5231 and a 90 day low of 0.4991. This means the 90 day average was 0.5135. The change for AWG to EUR was -1.65.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4751.34917.8570.7610.9041.6041.306
1 AUD0.67810.91512.1020.5160.6131.0870.885
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2330.5640.671.1890.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07610.0430.0510.090.073

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Euro
1 AWG0.50491 EUR
5 AWG2.52456 EUR
10 AWG5.04911 EUR
20 AWG10.09822 EUR
50 AWG25.24555 EUR
100 AWG50.49110 EUR
250 AWG126.22775 EUR
500 AWG252.45550 EUR
1000 AWG504.91100 EUR
2000 AWG1,009.82200 EUR
5000 AWG2,524.55500 EUR
10000 AWG5,049.11000 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Aruban Florin
1 EUR1.98055 AWG
5 EUR9.90275 AWG
10 EUR19.80550 AWG
20 EUR39.61100 AWG
50 EUR99.02750 AWG
100 EUR198.05500 AWG
250 EUR495.13750 AWG
500 EUR990.27500 AWG
1000 EUR1,980.55000 AWG
2000 EUR3,961.10000 AWG
5000 EUR9,902.75000 AWG
10000 EUR19,805.50000 AWG