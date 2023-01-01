500 Bulgarian levs to Aruban florins

Convert BGN to AWG at the real exchange rate

500 bgn
506.27 awg

1.00000 BGN = 1.01253 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian levs

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Aruban Florin
1 BGN1.01253 AWG
5 BGN5.06265 AWG
10 BGN10.12530 AWG
20 BGN20.25060 AWG
50 BGN50.62650 AWG
100 BGN101.25300 AWG
250 BGN253.13250 AWG
500 BGN506.26500 AWG
1000 BGN1012.53000 AWG
2000 BGN2025.06000 AWG
5000 BGN5062.65000 AWG
10000 BGN10125.30000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Bulgarian Lev
1 AWG0.98762 BGN
5 AWG4.93812 BGN
10 AWG9.87624 BGN
20 AWG19.75248 BGN
50 AWG49.38120 BGN
100 AWG98.76240 BGN
250 AWG246.90600 BGN
500 AWG493.81200 BGN
1000 AWG987.62400 BGN
2000 AWG1975.24800 BGN
5000 AWG4938.12000 BGN
10000 AWG9876.24000 BGN