1000 usd
1802.30 bgn

1.00000 USD = 1.80230 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:49
Conversion rates US Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 USD1.80230 BGN
5 USD9.01150 BGN
10 USD18.02300 BGN
20 USD36.04600 BGN
50 USD90.11500 BGN
100 USD180.23000 BGN
250 USD450.57500 BGN
500 USD901.15000 BGN
1000 USD1802.30000 BGN
2000 USD3604.60000 BGN
5000 USD9011.50000 BGN
10000 USD18023.00000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / US Dollar
1 BGN0.55485 USD
5 BGN2.77424 USD
10 BGN5.54847 USD
20 BGN11.09694 USD
50 BGN27.74235 USD
100 BGN55.48470 USD
250 BGN138.71175 USD
500 BGN277.42350 USD
1000 BGN554.84700 USD
2000 BGN1109.69400 USD
5000 BGN2774.23500 USD
10000 BGN5548.47000 USD