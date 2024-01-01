Convert RON to AWG at the real exchange rate

Romanian leus to Aruban florins today

1,000 ron
384.81 awg

L1.000 RON = ƒ0.3848 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:53
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Aruban Florin
1 RON0.38481 AWG
5 RON1.92406 AWG
10 RON3.84812 AWG
20 RON7.69624 AWG
50 RON19.24060 AWG
100 RON38.48120 AWG
250 RON96.20300 AWG
500 RON192.40600 AWG
1000 RON384.81200 AWG
2000 RON769.62400 AWG
5000 RON1,924.06000 AWG
10000 RON3,848.12000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Romanian Leu
1 AWG2.59867 RON
5 AWG12.99335 RON
10 AWG25.98670 RON
20 AWG51.97340 RON
50 AWG129.93350 RON
100 AWG259.86700 RON
250 AWG649.66750 RON
500 AWG1,299.33500 RON
1000 AWG2,598.67000 RON
2000 AWG5,197.34000 RON
5000 AWG12,993.35000 RON
10000 AWG25,986.70000 RON