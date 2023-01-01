10 thousand Romanian leus to Aruban florins

Convert RON to AWG at the real exchange rate

10,000 ron
3,972.53 awg

1.00000 RON = 0.39725 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Aruban Florin
1 RON0.39725 AWG
5 RON1.98627 AWG
10 RON3.97253 AWG
20 RON7.94506 AWG
50 RON19.86265 AWG
100 RON39.72530 AWG
250 RON99.31325 AWG
500 RON198.62650 AWG
1000 RON397.25300 AWG
2000 RON794.50600 AWG
5000 RON1986.26500 AWG
10000 RON3972.53000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Romanian Leu
1 AWG2.51729 RON
5 AWG12.58645 RON
10 AWG25.17290 RON
20 AWG50.34580 RON
50 AWG125.86450 RON
100 AWG251.72900 RON
250 AWG629.32250 RON
500 AWG1258.64500 RON
1000 AWG2517.29000 RON
2000 AWG5034.58000 RON
5000 AWG12586.45000 RON
10000 AWG25172.90000 RON