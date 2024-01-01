500 Aruban florins to Canadian dollars

Convert AWG to CAD at the real exchange rate

500 awg
376.91 cad

ƒ1.000 AWG = C$0.7538 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:44
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AWG to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CAD
1 AWG to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.77560.7757
Low0.75130.7513
Average0.76220.7650
Change-2.74%-1.35%
View full history

1 AWG to CAD stats

The performance of AWG to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7756 and a 30 day low of 0.7513. This means the 30 day average was 0.7622. The change for AWG to CAD was -2.74.

The performance of AWG to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7757 and a 90 day low of 0.7513. This means the 90 day average was 0.7650. The change for AWG to CAD was -1.35.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4751.34917.8220.7610.9041.6031.306
1 AUD0.67810.91512.080.5160.6131.0870.886
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2080.5640.671.1880.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07610.0430.0510.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Canadian Dollar
1 AWG0.75383 CAD
5 AWG3.76914 CAD
10 AWG7.53827 CAD
20 AWG15.07654 CAD
50 AWG37.69135 CAD
100 AWG75.38270 CAD
250 AWG188.45675 CAD
500 AWG376.91350 CAD
1000 AWG753.82700 CAD
2000 AWG1,507.65400 CAD
5000 AWG3,769.13500 CAD
10000 AWG7,538.27000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 CAD1.32656 AWG
5 CAD6.63280 AWG
10 CAD13.26560 AWG
20 CAD26.53120 AWG
50 CAD66.32800 AWG
100 CAD132.65600 AWG
250 CAD331.64000 AWG
500 CAD663.28000 AWG
1000 CAD1,326.56000 AWG
2000 CAD2,653.12000 AWG
5000 CAD6,632.80000 AWG
10000 CAD13,265.60000 AWG