500 Aruban florins to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert AWG to CNY at the real exchange rate

500 awg
1,983.82 cny

ƒ1.000 AWG = ¥3.968 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:48
AWG to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CNY
1 AWG to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.00934.0648
Low3.96163.9616
Average3.99034.0330
Change-0.94%-1.91%
View full history

1 AWG to CNY stats

The performance of AWG to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.0093 and a 30 day low of 3.9616. This means the 30 day average was 3.9903. The change for AWG to CNY was -0.94.

The performance of AWG to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.0648 and a 90 day low of 3.9616. This means the 90 day average was 4.0330. The change for AWG to CNY was -1.91.

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4751.34917.8210.7610.9041.6031.306
1 AUD0.67810.91512.0850.5160.6131.0870.886
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2090.5640.671.1880.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0830.07610.0430.0510.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AWG3.96763 CNY
5 AWG19.83815 CNY
10 AWG39.67630 CNY
20 AWG79.35260 CNY
50 AWG198.38150 CNY
100 AWG396.76300 CNY
250 AWG991.90750 CNY
500 AWG1,983.81500 CNY
1000 AWG3,967.63000 CNY
2000 AWG7,935.26000 CNY
5000 AWG19,838.15000 CNY
10000 AWG39,676.30000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Aruban Florin
1 CNY0.25204 AWG
5 CNY1.26020 AWG
10 CNY2.52040 AWG
20 CNY5.04080 AWG
50 CNY12.60200 AWG
100 CNY25.20400 AWG
250 CNY63.01000 AWG
500 CNY126.02000 AWG
1000 CNY252.04000 AWG
2000 CNY504.08000 AWG
5000 CNY1,260.20000 AWG
10000 CNY2,520.40000 AWG