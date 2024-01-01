Chinese yuan rmb to Aruban florins today

Convert CNY to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
249.67 awg

¥1.000 CNY = ƒ0.2497 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:59
CNY to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24970.2497
Low0.24600.2460
Average0.24670.2469
Change1.38%1.00%
1 CNY to AWG stats

The performance of CNY to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2497 and a 30 day low of 0.2460. This means the 30 day average was 0.2467. The change for CNY to AWG was 1.38.

The performance of CNY to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2497 and a 90 day low of 0.2460. This means the 90 day average was 0.2469. The change for CNY to AWG was 1.00.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Aruban Florin
1 CNY0.24967 AWG
5 CNY1.24835 AWG
10 CNY2.49670 AWG
20 CNY4.99340 AWG
50 CNY12.48350 AWG
100 CNY24.96700 AWG
250 CNY62.41750 AWG
500 CNY124.83500 AWG
1000 CNY249.67000 AWG
2000 CNY499.34000 AWG
5000 CNY1,248.35000 AWG
10000 CNY2,496.70000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 AWG4.00528 CNY
5 AWG20.02640 CNY
10 AWG40.05280 CNY
20 AWG80.10560 CNY
50 AWG200.26400 CNY
100 AWG400.52800 CNY
250 AWG1,001.32000 CNY
500 AWG2,002.64000 CNY
1000 AWG4,005.28000 CNY
2000 AWG8,010.56000 CNY
5000 AWG20,026.40000 CNY
10000 AWG40,052.80000 CNY