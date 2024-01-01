Turkish liras to Aruban florins today

Convert TRY to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
53.89 awg

TL1.000 TRY = ƒ0.05389 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TRY to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TRY to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05480.0556
Low0.05390.0539
Average0.05430.0549
Change-1.76%-2.87%
View full history

1 TRY to AWG stats

The performance of TRY to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0548 and a 30 day low of 0.0539. This means the 30 day average was 0.0543. The change for TRY to AWG was -1.76.

The performance of TRY to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0556 and a 90 day low of 0.0539. This means the 90 day average was 0.0549. The change for TRY to AWG was -2.87.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPPKRINRCADAEDEGP
1 USD10.9170.782277.42183.7161.3883.67348.708
1 EUR1.09110.853302.55591.3011.5144.00653.121
1 GBP1.2791.1721354.697107.0351.7754.69662.275
1 PKR0.0040.0030.00310.3020.0050.0130.176

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish lira

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Aruban Florin
1 TRY0.05389 AWG
5 TRY0.26943 AWG
10 TRY0.53886 AWG
20 TRY1.07771 AWG
50 TRY2.69428 AWG
100 TRY5.38856 AWG
250 TRY13.47140 AWG
500 TRY26.94280 AWG
1000 TRY53.88560 AWG
2000 TRY107.77120 AWG
5000 TRY269.42800 AWG
10000 TRY538.85600 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Turkish Lira
1 AWG18.55780 TRY
5 AWG92.78900 TRY
10 AWG185.57800 TRY
20 AWG371.15600 TRY
50 AWG927.89000 TRY
100 AWG1,855.78000 TRY
250 AWG4,639.45000 TRY
500 AWG9,278.90000 TRY
1000 AWG18,557.80000 TRY
2000 AWG37,115.60000 TRY
5000 AWG92,789.00000 TRY
10000 AWG185,578.00000 TRY