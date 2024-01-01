Brazilian reais to Aruban florins today

R$1.000 BRL = ƒ0.3101 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:59
BRL to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AWG
1 BRL to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31590.3299
Low0.30490.3049
Average0.31110.3187
Change-1.45%-3.13%
View full history

1 BRL to AWG stats

The performance of BRL to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3159 and a 30 day low of 0.3049. This means the 30 day average was 0.3111. The change for BRL to AWG was -1.45.

The performance of BRL to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3299 and a 90 day low of 0.3049. This means the 90 day average was 0.3187. The change for BRL to AWG was -3.13.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Aruban Florin
1 BRL0.31006 AWG
5 BRL1.55029 AWG
10 BRL3.10059 AWG
20 BRL6.20118 AWG
50 BRL15.50295 AWG
100 BRL31.00590 AWG
250 BRL77.51475 AWG
500 BRL155.02950 AWG
1000 BRL310.05900 AWG
2000 BRL620.11800 AWG
5000 BRL1,550.29500 AWG
10000 BRL3,100.59000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Brazilian Real
1 AWG3.22520 BRL
5 AWG16.12600 BRL
10 AWG32.25200 BRL
20 AWG64.50400 BRL
50 AWG161.26000 BRL
100 AWG322.52000 BRL
250 AWG806.30000 BRL
500 AWG1,612.60000 BRL
1000 AWG3,225.20000 BRL
2000 AWG6,450.40000 BRL
5000 AWG16,126.00000 BRL
10000 AWG32,252.00000 BRL