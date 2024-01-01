1 thousand Brazilian reais to Aruban florins

Convert BRL to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 brl
345.93 awg

1.000 BRL = 0.3459 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.06488.8391.4621.6450.97317.721
1 GBP1.17311.248104.1721.7141.9291.1420.78
1 USD0.940.801183.4881.3741.5460.91416.654
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.199

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Aruban Florin
1 BRL0.34593 AWG
5 BRL1.72964 AWG
10 BRL3.45927 AWG
20 BRL6.91854 AWG
50 BRL17.29635 AWG
100 BRL34.59270 AWG
250 BRL86.48175 AWG
500 BRL172.96350 AWG
1000 BRL345.92700 AWG
2000 BRL691.85400 AWG
5000 BRL1,729.63500 AWG
10000 BRL3,459.27000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Brazilian Real
1 AWG2.89078 BRL
5 AWG14.45390 BRL
10 AWG28.90780 BRL
20 AWG57.81560 BRL
50 AWG144.53900 BRL
100 AWG289.07800 BRL
250 AWG722.69500 BRL
500 AWG1,445.39000 BRL
1000 AWG2,890.78000 BRL
2000 AWG5,781.56000 BRL
5000 AWG14,453.90000 BRL
10000 AWG28,907.80000 BRL