Japanese yen to Aruban florins today

Convert JPY to AWG at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
122.16 awg

¥1.000 JPY = ƒ0.01222 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JPY to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JPY to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01220.0122
Low0.01110.0111
Average0.01150.0114
Change9.72%5.27%
View full history

1 JPY to AWG stats

The performance of JPY to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0122 and a 30 day low of 0.0111. This means the 30 day average was 0.0115. The change for JPY to AWG was 9.72.

The performance of JPY to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0122 and a 90 day low of 0.0111. This means the 90 day average was 0.0114. The change for JPY to AWG was 5.27.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Aruban Florin
100 JPY1.22159 AWG
1000 JPY12.21590 AWG
1500 JPY18.32385 AWG
2000 JPY24.43180 AWG
3000 JPY36.64770 AWG
5000 JPY61.07950 AWG
5400 JPY65.96586 AWG
10000 JPY122.15900 AWG
15000 JPY183.23850 AWG
20000 JPY244.31800 AWG
25000 JPY305.39750 AWG
30000 JPY366.47700 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Japanese Yen
1 AWG81.86030 JPY
5 AWG409.30150 JPY
10 AWG818.60300 JPY
20 AWG1,637.20600 JPY
50 AWG4,093.01500 JPY
100 AWG8,186.03000 JPY
250 AWG20,465.07500 JPY
500 AWG40,930.15000 JPY
1000 AWG81,860.30000 JPY
2000 AWG163,720.60000 JPY
5000 AWG409,301.50000 JPY
10000 AWG818,603.00000 JPY