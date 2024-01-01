Euros to Aruban florins today

Convert EUR to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
1,952.98 awg

€1.000 EUR = ƒ1.953 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.95841.9584
Low1.93051.9116
Average1.94411.9353
Change0.92%1.44%
1 EUR to AWG stats

The performance of EUR to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.9584 and a 30 day low of 1.9305. This means the 30 day average was 1.9441. The change for EUR to AWG was 0.92.

The performance of EUR to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.9584 and a 90 day low of 1.9116. This means the 90 day average was 1.9353. The change for EUR to AWG was 1.44.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Euros to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Euro / Aruban Florin
1 EUR1.95298 AWG
5 EUR9.76490 AWG
10 EUR19.52980 AWG
20 EUR39.05960 AWG
50 EUR97.64900 AWG
100 EUR195.29800 AWG
250 EUR488.24500 AWG
500 EUR976.49000 AWG
1000 EUR1,952.98000 AWG
2000 EUR3,905.96000 AWG
5000 EUR9,764.90000 AWG
10000 EUR19,529.80000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Euro
1 AWG0.51204 EUR
5 AWG2.56019 EUR
10 AWG5.12038 EUR
20 AWG10.24076 EUR
50 AWG25.60190 EUR
100 AWG51.20380 EUR
250 AWG128.00950 EUR
500 AWG256.01900 EUR
1000 AWG512.03800 EUR
2000 AWG1,024.07600 EUR
5000 AWG2,560.19000 EUR
10000 AWG5,120.38000 EUR