Euro to Aruban florins exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Aruban florins is currently 1.953 today, reflecting a 1.047% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.502% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Aruban florins has fluctuated between a high of 1.955 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 1.930 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.563% increase in value.