10 Turkish liras to Aruban florins

Convert TRY to AWG at the real exchange rate

10 try
0.66 awg

1.00000 TRY = 0.06569 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:5 UTC
TRY to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.864951.0503587.44691.444131.66090.9635518.8695
1GBP1.1561411.21435101.1011.669611.920221.11421.8158
1USD0.952050.823486183.2551.37491.581280.917417.965
1INR0.01143550.009891130.012011310.01651430.01899320.01101920.215783

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Aruban Florin
1 TRY0.06569 AWG
5 TRY0.32843 AWG
10 TRY0.65686 AWG
20 TRY1.31372 AWG
50 TRY3.28430 AWG
100 TRY6.56859 AWG
250 TRY16.42148 AWG
500 TRY32.84295 AWG
1000 TRY65.68590 AWG
2000 TRY131.37180 AWG
5000 TRY328.42950 AWG
10000 TRY656.85900 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Turkish Lira
1 AWG15.22400 TRY
5 AWG76.12000 TRY
10 AWG152.24000 TRY
20 AWG304.48000 TRY
50 AWG761.20000 TRY
100 AWG1522.40000 TRY
250 AWG3806.00000 TRY
500 AWG7612.00000 TRY
1000 AWG15224.00000 TRY
2000 AWG30448.00000 TRY
5000 AWG76120.00000 TRY
10000 AWG152240.00000 TRY