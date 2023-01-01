50 Turkish liras to Aruban florins

Convert TRY to AWG at the real exchange rate

50 try
3.28 awg

1.00000 TRY = 0.06569 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:6 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TRY to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86471.0504587.45521.44391.661050.963218.8713
1GBP1.1564711.2148101.1381.66981.920941.1139121.8239
1USD0.951950.823181183.2551.374551.581280.9169517.965
1INR0.01143440.009887460.012011310.01651010.01899320.01101380.215783

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Aruban Florin
1 TRY0.06569 AWG
5 TRY0.32847 AWG
10 TRY0.65693 AWG
20 TRY1.31386 AWG
50 TRY3.28465 AWG
100 TRY6.56930 AWG
250 TRY16.42325 AWG
500 TRY32.84650 AWG
1000 TRY65.69300 AWG
2000 TRY131.38600 AWG
5000 TRY328.46500 AWG
10000 TRY656.93000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Turkish Lira
1 AWG15.22230 TRY
5 AWG76.11150 TRY
10 AWG152.22300 TRY
20 AWG304.44600 TRY
50 AWG761.11500 TRY
100 AWG1522.23000 TRY
250 AWG3805.57500 TRY
500 AWG7611.15000 TRY
1000 AWG15222.30000 TRY
2000 AWG30444.60000 TRY
5000 AWG76111.50000 TRY
10000 AWG152223.00000 TRY