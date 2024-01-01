Maldivian rufiyaas to Fijian dollars today

Convert MVR to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 mvr
144.83 fjd

MVR1.000 MVR = FJ$0.1448 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:40
MVR to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

FJD
1 MVR to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14980.1504
Low0.14320.1432
Average0.14590.1471
Change-3.31%-0.84%
1 MVR to FJD stats

The performance of MVR to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1498 and a 30 day low of 0.1432. This means the 30 day average was 0.1459. The change for MVR to FJD was -3.31.

The performance of MVR to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1504 and a 90 day low of 0.1432. This means the 90 day average was 0.1471. The change for MVR to FJD was -0.84.

Top currencies

 USDZAREURAUDCADGBPINRSGD
1 USD117.9730.9061.491.3550.76383.9481.308
1 ZAR0.05610.050.0830.0750.0424.6710.073
1 EUR1.10419.84911.6461.4960.84292.7081.444
1 AUD0.67112.0610.60810.9090.51256.3330.877

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Fijian Dollar
1 MVR0.14483 FJD
5 MVR0.72417 FJD
10 MVR1.44833 FJD
20 MVR2.89666 FJD
50 MVR7.24165 FJD
100 MVR14.48330 FJD
250 MVR36.20825 FJD
500 MVR72.41650 FJD
1000 MVR144.83300 FJD
2000 MVR289.66600 FJD
5000 MVR724.16500 FJD
10000 MVR1,448.33000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 FJD6.90452 MVR
5 FJD34.52260 MVR
10 FJD69.04520 MVR
20 FJD138.09040 MVR
50 FJD345.22600 MVR
100 FJD690.45200 MVR
250 FJD1,726.13000 MVR
500 FJD3,452.26000 MVR
1000 FJD6,904.52000 MVR
2000 FJD13,809.04000 MVR
5000 FJD34,522.60000 MVR
10000 FJD69,045.20000 MVR