Japanese yen to Fijian dollars today

Convert JPY to FJD at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
149.89 fjd

1.000 JPY = 0.01499 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:55
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7820.9161.5181.3490.8877.1981.34
1 GBP1.27911.1711.9411.7251.1349.2041.713
1 EUR1.0920.85411.6581.4740.9697.8621.463
1 AUD0.6590.5150.60310.8890.5844.7410.882

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Fijian Dollar
100 JPY1.49893 FJD
1000 JPY14.98930 FJD
1500 JPY22.48395 FJD
2000 JPY29.97860 FJD
3000 JPY44.96790 FJD
5000 JPY74.94650 FJD
5400 JPY80.94222 FJD
10000 JPY149.89300 FJD
15000 JPY224.83950 FJD
20000 JPY299.78600 FJD
25000 JPY374.73250 FJD
30000 JPY449.67900 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 FJD66.71420 JPY
5 FJD333.57100 JPY
10 FJD667.14200 JPY
20 FJD1,334.28400 JPY
50 FJD3,335.71000 JPY
100 FJD6,671.42000 JPY
250 FJD16,678.55000 JPY
500 FJD33,357.10000 JPY
1000 FJD66,714.20000 JPY
2000 FJD133,428.40000 JPY
5000 FJD333,571.00000 JPY
10000 FJD667,142.00000 JPY