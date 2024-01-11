일본 엔 → 피지 달러

실제 환율로 JPY → FJD 변환

10000 jpy
153.59 fjd

1.00000 JPY = 0.01536 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:21
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

상위 통화

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7835460.911051.488871.336750.850457.16131.3294
1 GBP1.2762511.162751.900171.706031.085349.139611.69665
1 EUR1.097650.8600311.634261.467280.9334257.86061.45922
1 AUD0.671650.5262680.61189810.8978280.5712054.809890.892892

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

일본 엔 → 피지 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 JPY을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 FJD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 JPY → FJD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 일본 엔

JPY → USD

JPY → GBP

JPY → EUR

JPY → AUD

JPY → CAD

JPY → CHF

JPY → CNY

JPY → SGD

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 일본 엔 / 피지 달러
100 JPY1.53591 FJD
1000 JPY15.35910 FJD
1500 JPY23.03865 FJD
2000 JPY30.71820 FJD
3000 JPY46.07730 FJD
5000 JPY76.79550 FJD
5400 JPY82.93914 FJD
10000 JPY153.59100 FJD
15000 JPY230.38650 FJD
20000 JPY307.18200 FJD
25000 JPY383.97750 FJD
30000 JPY460.77300 FJD
환율 피지 달러 / 일본 엔
1 FJD65.10790 JPY
5 FJD325.53950 JPY
10 FJD651.07900 JPY
20 FJD1302.15800 JPY
50 FJD3255.39500 JPY
100 FJD6510.79000 JPY
250 FJD16276.97500 JPY
500 FJD32553.95000 JPY
1000 FJD65107.90000 JPY
2000 FJD130215.80000 JPY
5000 FJD325539.50000 JPY
10000 FJD651079.00000 JPY