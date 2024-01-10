브라질 헤알 → 피지 달러

실제 환율로 BRL → FJD 변환

1000 brl
457.11 fjd

1.00000 BRL = 0.45711 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:30
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8612451.097191.10271.468031.637830.9336218.6268
1 GBP1.1611111.27385105.781.704541.901691.0840421.6277
1 USD0.91150.785022183.03961.33811.492870.8510516.9782
1 INR0.01097660.009453580.012042510.0161140.01797780.01024870.204459

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

브라질 헤알 → 피지 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 BRL을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 FJD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 BRL → FJD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 브라질 헤알

BRL → USD

BRL → EUR

BRL → GBP

BRL → INR

BRL → JPY

BRL → RUB

BRL → AUD

BRL → ZAR

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 브라질 헤알 / 피지 달러
1 BRL0.45711 FJD
5 BRL2.28557 FJD
10 BRL4.57114 FJD
20 BRL9.14228 FJD
50 BRL22.85570 FJD
100 BRL45.71140 FJD
250 BRL114.27850 FJD
500 BRL228.55700 FJD
1000 BRL457.11400 FJD
2000 BRL914.22800 FJD
5000 BRL2285.57000 FJD
10000 BRL4571.14000 FJD
환율 피지 달러 / 브라질 헤알
1 FJD2.18764 BRL
5 FJD10.93820 BRL
10 FJD21.87640 BRL
20 FJD43.75280 BRL
50 FJD109.38200 BRL
100 FJD218.76400 BRL
250 FJD546.91000 BRL
500 FJD1093.82000 BRL
1000 FJD2187.64000 BRL
2000 FJD4375.28000 BRL
5000 FJD10938.20000 BRL
10000 FJD21876.40000 BRL