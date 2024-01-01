Brazilian reais to Fijian dollars today

Convert BRL to FJD at the real exchange rate

R$1.000 BRL = FJ$0.3952 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:35
BRL to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

FJD
1 BRL to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.40020.4099
Low0.38560.3856
Average0.39420.3984
Change0.03%-1.26%
1 BRL to FJD stats

The performance of BRL to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4002 and a 30 day low of 0.3856. This means the 30 day average was 0.3942. The change for BRL to FJD was 0.03.

The performance of BRL to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4099 and a 90 day low of 0.3856. This means the 90 day average was 0.3984. The change for BRL to FJD was -1.26.

Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Fijian Dollar
1 BRL0.39516 FJD
5 BRL1.97579 FJD
10 BRL3.95157 FJD
20 BRL7.90314 FJD
50 BRL19.75785 FJD
100 BRL39.51570 FJD
250 BRL98.78925 FJD
500 BRL197.57850 FJD
1000 BRL395.15700 FJD
2000 BRL790.31400 FJD
5000 BRL1,975.78500 FJD
10000 BRL3,951.57000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Brazilian Real
1 FJD2.53064 BRL
5 FJD12.65320 BRL
10 FJD25.30640 BRL
20 FJD50.61280 BRL
50 FJD126.53200 BRL
100 FJD253.06400 BRL
250 FJD632.66000 BRL
500 FJD1,265.32000 BRL
1000 FJD2,530.64000 BRL
2000 FJD5,061.28000 BRL
5000 FJD12,653.20000 BRL
10000 FJD25,306.40000 BRL