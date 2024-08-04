Turkish liras to Fijian dollars today

Convert TRY to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
68.57 fjd

TL1.000 TRY = FJ$0.06857 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:52
TRY to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06940.0705
Low0.06770.0677
Average0.06850.0692
Change-0.36%-2.19%
1 TRY to FJD stats

The performance of TRY to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0694 and a 30 day low of 0.0677. This means the 30 day average was 0.0685. The change for TRY to FJD was -0.36.

The performance of TRY to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0705 and a 90 day low of 0.0677. This means the 90 day average was 0.0692. The change for TRY to FJD was -2.19.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Fijian Dollar
1 TRY0.06857 FJD
5 TRY0.34283 FJD
10 TRY0.68566 FJD
20 TRY1.37131 FJD
50 TRY3.42828 FJD
100 TRY6.85656 FJD
250 TRY17.14140 FJD
500 TRY34.28280 FJD
1000 TRY68.56560 FJD
2000 TRY137.13120 FJD
5000 TRY342.82800 FJD
10000 TRY685.65600 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 FJD14.58460 TRY
5 FJD72.92300 TRY
10 FJD145.84600 TRY
20 FJD291.69200 TRY
50 FJD729.23000 TRY
100 FJD1,458.46000 TRY
250 FJD3,646.15000 TRY
500 FJD7,292.30000 TRY
1000 FJD14,584.60000 TRY
2000 FJD29,169.20000 TRY
5000 FJD72,923.00000 TRY
10000 FJD145,846.00000 TRY