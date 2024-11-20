Hong Kong dollars to Fijian dollars today
Convert HKD to FJD at the real exchange rate
HKD to FJD conversion chart
1 HKD = 0.29247 FJD
0
|1 HKD to FJD
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.2953
|0.2953
|Low
|0.2880
|0.2814
|Average
|0.2917
|0.2876
|Change
|1.17%
|1.89%
|View full history
1 HKD to FJD stats
The performance of HKD to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2953 and a 30 day low of 0.2880. This means the 30 day average was 0.2917. The change for HKD to FJD was 1.17.
The performance of HKD to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2953 and a 90 day low of 0.2814. This means the 90 day average was 0.2876. The change for HKD to FJD was 1.89.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Fijian Dollar
|100 HKD
|29.24740 FJD
|200 HKD
|58.49480 FJD
|300 HKD
|87.74220 FJD
|500 HKD
|146.23700 FJD
|1000 HKD
|292.47400 FJD
|2000 HKD
|584.94800 FJD
|2500 HKD
|731.18500 FJD
|3000 HKD
|877.42200 FJD
|4000 HKD
|1,169.89600 FJD
|5000 HKD
|1,462.37000 FJD
|10000 HKD
|2,924.74000 FJD
|20000 HKD
|5,849.48000 FJD