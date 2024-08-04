Japanese yen to Fijian dollars today

Convert JPY to FJD at the real exchange rate

10,000 jpy
155.09 fjd

¥1.000 JPY = FJ$0.01551 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

JPY to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JPY to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01550.0155
Low0.01400.0139
Average0.01450.0144
Change11.03%5.76%
View full history

1 JPY to FJD stats

The performance of JPY to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0155 and a 30 day low of 0.0140. This means the 30 day average was 0.0145. The change for JPY to FJD was 11.03.

The performance of JPY to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0155 and a 90 day low of 0.0139. This means the 90 day average was 0.0144. The change for JPY to FJD was 5.76.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDCADCHFCNYSGD
1 USD10.7810.9171.5361.3870.8587.1691.327
1 GBP1.28111.1741.9671.7761.0999.181.699
1 EUR1.0910.85211.6761.5140.9367.8221.447
1 AUD0.6510.5090.59710.9030.5594.6680.864

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Japanese yen to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Japanese yen

JPY to USD

JPY to GBP

JPY to EUR

JPY to AUD

JPY to CAD

JPY to CHF

JPY to CNY

JPY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Fijian Dollar
100 JPY1.55086 FJD
1000 JPY15.50860 FJD
1500 JPY23.26290 FJD
2000 JPY31.01720 FJD
3000 JPY46.52580 FJD
5000 JPY77.54300 FJD
5400 JPY83.74644 FJD
10000 JPY155.08600 FJD
15000 JPY232.62900 FJD
20000 JPY310.17200 FJD
25000 JPY387.71500 FJD
30000 JPY465.25800 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 FJD64.48050 JPY
5 FJD322.40250 JPY
10 FJD644.80500 JPY
20 FJD1,289.61000 JPY
50 FJD3,224.02500 JPY
100 FJD6,448.05000 JPY
250 FJD16,120.12500 JPY
500 FJD32,240.25000 JPY
1000 FJD64,480.50000 JPY
2000 FJD128,961.00000 JPY
5000 FJD322,402.50000 JPY
10000 FJD644,805.00000 JPY