Chinese yuan rmb to Fijian dollars today

Convert CNY to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
316.97 fjd

¥1.000 CNY = FJ$0.3170 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31700.3170
Low0.30880.3082
Average0.31140.3116
Change2.13%1.25%
1 CNY to FJD stats

The performance of CNY to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3170 and a 30 day low of 0.3088. This means the 30 day average was 0.3114. The change for CNY to FJD was 2.13.

The performance of CNY to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3170 and a 90 day low of 0.3082. This means the 90 day average was 0.3116. The change for CNY to FJD was 1.25.

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.8071.3870.9170.7811.53683.8011.327
1 HKD0.12810.1780.1170.10.19710.7340.17
1 CAD0.7215.62810.6610.5631.10760.4080.956
1 EUR1.0918.5181.51410.8521.67691.4311.447

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Fijian Dollar
1 CNY0.31697 FJD
5 CNY1.58483 FJD
10 CNY3.16966 FJD
20 CNY6.33932 FJD
50 CNY15.84830 FJD
100 CNY31.69660 FJD
250 CNY79.24150 FJD
500 CNY158.48300 FJD
1000 CNY316.96600 FJD
2000 CNY633.93200 FJD
5000 CNY1,584.83000 FJD
10000 CNY3,169.66000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 FJD3.15492 CNY
5 FJD15.77460 CNY
10 FJD31.54920 CNY
20 FJD63.09840 CNY
50 FJD157.74600 CNY
100 FJD315.49200 CNY
250 FJD788.73000 CNY
500 FJD1,577.46000 CNY
1000 FJD3,154.92000 CNY
2000 FJD6,309.84000 CNY
5000 FJD15,774.60000 CNY
10000 FJD31,549.20000 CNY