Euros to Fijian dollars today

Convert EUR to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 eur
2,479.38 fjd

€1.000 EUR = FJ$2.479 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.48072.4807
Low2.43412.4008
Average2.45432.4420
Change1.67%1.69%
View full history

1 EUR to FJD stats

The performance of EUR to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.4807 and a 30 day low of 2.4341. This means the 30 day average was 2.4543. The change for EUR to FJD was 1.67.

The performance of EUR to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.4807 and a 90 day low of 2.4008. This means the 90 day average was 2.4420. The change for EUR to FJD was 1.69.

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7810.8581.38783.8011.536146.533.933
1 GBP1.28111.0991.776107.3071.967187.6325.036
1 CHF1.1660.9111.61797.6811.79170.8014.584
1 CAD0.7210.5630.618160.4081.107105.6262.835

Conversion rates Euro / Fijian Dollar
1 EUR2.47938 FJD
5 EUR12.39690 FJD
10 EUR24.79380 FJD
20 EUR49.58760 FJD
50 EUR123.96900 FJD
100 EUR247.93800 FJD
250 EUR619.84500 FJD
500 EUR1,239.69000 FJD
1000 EUR2,479.38000 FJD
2000 EUR4,958.76000 FJD
5000 EUR12,396.90000 FJD
10000 EUR24,793.80000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Euro
1 FJD0.40333 EUR
5 FJD2.01664 EUR
10 FJD4.03327 EUR
20 FJD8.06654 EUR
50 FJD20.16635 EUR
100 FJD40.33270 EUR
250 FJD100.83175 EUR
500 FJD201.66350 EUR
1000 FJD403.32700 EUR
2000 FJD806.65400 EUR
5000 FJD2,016.63500 EUR
10000 FJD4,033.27000 EUR