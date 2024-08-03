Euro to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Euro to Fijian dollars is currently 2.479 today, reflecting a 1.173% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Euro has remained relatively stable, with a 0.342% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Euro to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 2.484 on 28-07-2024 and a low of 2.445 on 01-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a 1.040% increase in value.