이스라엘 신 셰켈 → 피지 달러

실제 환율로 ILS → FJD 변환

1,000 ils
596.04 fjd

1.00000 ILS = 0.59604 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:51
환율 이스라엘 신 셰켈 / 피지 달러
1 ILS0.59604 FJD
5 ILS2.98018 FJD
10 ILS5.96036 FJD
20 ILS11.92072 FJD
50 ILS29.80180 FJD
100 ILS59.60360 FJD
250 ILS149.00900 FJD
500 ILS298.01800 FJD
1000 ILS596.03600 FJD
2000 ILS1192.07200 FJD
5000 ILS2980.18000 FJD
10000 ILS5960.36000 FJD
환율 피지 달러 / 이스라엘 신 셰켈
1 FJD1.67775 ILS
5 FJD8.38875 ILS
10 FJD16.77750 ILS
20 FJD33.55500 ILS
50 FJD83.88750 ILS
100 FJD167.77500 ILS
250 FJD419.43750 ILS
500 FJD838.87500 ILS
1000 FJD1677.75000 ILS
2000 FJD3355.50000 ILS
5000 FJD8388.75000 ILS
10000 FJD16777.50000 ILS