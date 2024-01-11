뉴질랜드 달러 → 피지 달러

실제 환율로 NZD → FJD 변환

1000 nzd
1386.11 fjd

1.00000 NZD = 1.38611 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:26
환율 추적송금하기
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

상위 통화

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.503190.7871230.9135583.08291.343750.85535146.115
1 AUD0.6652510.5236330.60772855.27090.893930.56902297.203
1 GBP1.270451.9097311.16063105.5531.707171.08669185.632
1 EUR1.094651.645470.8616190.94671.470940.93629159.945

불공정한 환율에 주의하세요.종종 은행과 기존의 공급업체는 실제 환율보다 높게 표시하여, 추가적인 수수료를 부과합니다. 스마트한 기술을 갖춘 Wise는 언제든 훨씬 더 효율적이고, 더 좋은 환율을 제공합니다.

환율 비교

뉴질랜드 달러 → 피지 달러 변환 방법

  • 1

    금액 입력

    변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.

  • 2

    통화 선택

    드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 NZD을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 FJD을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.

  • 3

    이상입니다.

    환율계산기에 현재 NZD → FJD 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.

Top currency pairings for 뉴질랜드 달러

NZD → USD

NZD → AUD

NZD → GBP

NZD → EUR

NZD → INR

NZD → CAD

NZD → CHF

NZD → JPY

Change Converter source currency

은행에 과도한 수수료를 지불하고 있으신가요?

종종 은행에서는 무료 또는 저렴한 송금 수수료를 광고하지만, 환율에 숨겨진 비용이 포함되어 있습니다. Wise는 진정한, 기준, 환율을 제공하므로, 해외 송금 시 비용을 대폭 절감할 수 있습니다.

Wise와 타 은행 비교Wise로 송금하기

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
환율 뉴질랜드 달러 / 피지 달러
1 NZD1.38611 FJD
5 NZD6.93055 FJD
10 NZD13.86110 FJD
20 NZD27.72220 FJD
50 NZD69.30550 FJD
100 NZD138.61100 FJD
250 NZD346.52750 FJD
500 NZD693.05500 FJD
1000 NZD1386.11000 FJD
2000 NZD2772.22000 FJD
5000 NZD6930.55000 FJD
10000 NZD13861.10000 FJD
환율 피지 달러 / 뉴질랜드 달러
1 FJD0.72144 NZD
5 FJD3.60722 NZD
10 FJD7.21444 NZD
20 FJD14.42888 NZD
50 FJD36.07220 NZD
100 FJD72.14440 NZD
250 FJD180.36100 NZD
500 FJD360.72200 NZD
1000 FJD721.44400 NZD
2000 FJD1442.88800 NZD
5000 FJD3607.22000 NZD
10000 FJD7214.44000 NZD