Bulgarian levs to Fijian dollars today

Convert BGN to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bgn
1,259.36 fjd

1.000 BGN = 1.259 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:34
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9221.6591.361.5351.3440.78818.944
1 EUR1.08411.7981.4751.6641.4580.85420.541
1 NZD0.6030.55610.820.9250.8110.47511.422
1 CAD0.7350.6781.2211.1290.9890.57913.93

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bulgarian lev

BGN to USD

BGN to EUR

BGN to NZD

BGN to CAD

BGN to AUD

BGN to SGD

BGN to GBP

BGN to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Fijian Dollar
1 BGN1.25936 FJD
5 BGN6.29680 FJD
10 BGN12.59360 FJD
20 BGN25.18720 FJD
50 BGN62.96800 FJD
100 BGN125.93600 FJD
250 BGN314.84000 FJD
500 BGN629.68000 FJD
1000 BGN1,259.36000 FJD
2000 BGN2,518.72000 FJD
5000 BGN6,296.80000 FJD
10000 BGN12,593.60000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 FJD0.79406 BGN
5 FJD3.97029 BGN
10 FJD7.94057 BGN
20 FJD15.88114 BGN
50 FJD39.70285 BGN
100 FJD79.40570 BGN
250 FJD198.51425 BGN
500 FJD397.02850 BGN
1000 FJD794.05700 BGN
2000 FJD1,588.11400 BGN
5000 FJD3,970.28500 BGN
10000 FJD7,940.57000 BGN