1 Fijian dollar to Bulgarian levs

Convert FJD to BGN at the real exchange rate

1 fjd
0.80 bgn

1.00000 FJD = 0.79986 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:31
Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.80931.524040.916851.341183.31850.7975751.36915
1 ZAR0.053165210.0810260.04874410.07129984.429640.04240320.0727911
1 AUD0.6561512.341710.6015860.87996354.66940.5233290.898368
1 EUR1.090720.51531.6622711.4627490.87550.86991.49333

Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 FJD0.79986 BGN
5 FJD3.99929 BGN
10 FJD7.99857 BGN
20 FJD15.99714 BGN
50 FJD39.99285 BGN
100 FJD79.98570 BGN
250 FJD199.96425 BGN
500 FJD399.92850 BGN
1000 FJD799.85700 BGN
2000 FJD1599.71400 BGN
5000 FJD3999.28500 BGN
10000 FJD7998.57000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Fijian Dollar
1 BGN1.25022 FJD
5 BGN6.25110 FJD
10 BGN12.50220 FJD
20 BGN25.00440 FJD
50 BGN62.51100 FJD
100 BGN125.02200 FJD
250 BGN312.55500 FJD
500 BGN625.11000 FJD
1000 BGN1250.22000 FJD
2000 BGN2500.44000 FJD
5000 BGN6251.10000 FJD
10000 BGN12502.20000 FJD