10 Bulgarian levs to Fijian dollars

Convert BGN to FJD at the real exchange rate

10 bgn
12.54 fjd

лв1.000 BGN = FJ$1.254 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:45
BGN to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.27081.2708
Low1.24811.2275
Average1.25891.2498
Change0.32%0.26%
1 BGN to FJD stats

The performance of BGN to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2708 and a 30 day low of 1.2481. This means the 30 day average was 1.2589. The change for BGN to FJD was 0.32.

The performance of BGN to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2708 and a 90 day low of 1.2275. This means the 90 day average was 1.2498. The change for BGN to FJD was 0.26.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6681.3731.5211.3240.78418.325
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8230.9120.7940.4710.99
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.346

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Fijian Dollar
1 BGN1.25366 FJD
5 BGN6.26830 FJD
10 BGN12.53660 FJD
20 BGN25.07320 FJD
50 BGN62.68300 FJD
100 BGN125.36600 FJD
250 BGN313.41500 FJD
500 BGN626.83000 FJD
1000 BGN1,253.66000 FJD
2000 BGN2,507.32000 FJD
5000 BGN6,268.30000 FJD
10000 BGN12,536.60000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Bulgarian Lev
1 FJD0.79767 BGN
5 FJD3.98832 BGN
10 FJD7.97665 BGN
20 FJD15.95330 BGN
50 FJD39.88325 BGN
100 FJD79.76650 BGN
250 FJD199.41625 BGN
500 FJD398.83250 BGN
1000 FJD797.66500 BGN
2000 FJD1,595.33000 BGN
5000 FJD3,988.32500 BGN
10000 FJD7,976.65000 BGN