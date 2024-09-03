Swedish kronor to Fijian dollars today

Convert SEK to FJD at the real exchange rate

1,000 sek
215.96 fjd

kr1.000 SEK = FJ$0.2160 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:45
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SEK to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

FJD
1 SEK to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21920.2192
Low0.21350.2098
Average0.21610.2143
Change0.44%-0.36%
View full history

1 SEK to FJD stats

The performance of SEK to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2192 and a 30 day low of 0.2135. This means the 30 day average was 0.2161. The change for SEK to FJD was 0.44.

The performance of SEK to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2192 and a 90 day low of 0.2098. This means the 90 day average was 0.2143. The change for SEK to FJD was -0.36.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9050.7636.75310.68883.9481.3553.875
1 EUR1.10510.8427.4611.80792.7331.4964.281
1 GBP1.3111.18718.85514.015110.0771.7765.081
1 DKK0.1480.1340.11311.58312.4310.2010.574

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish krona

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Fijian Dollar
1 SEK0.21596 FJD
5 SEK1.07978 FJD
10 SEK2.15956 FJD
20 SEK4.31912 FJD
50 SEK10.79780 FJD
100 SEK21.59560 FJD
250 SEK53.98900 FJD
500 SEK107.97800 FJD
1000 SEK215.95600 FJD
2000 SEK431.91200 FJD
5000 SEK1,079.78000 FJD
10000 SEK2,159.56000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Swedish Krona
1 FJD4.63058 SEK
5 FJD23.15290 SEK
10 FJD46.30580 SEK
20 FJD92.61160 SEK
50 FJD231.52900 SEK
100 FJD463.05800 SEK
250 FJD1,157.64500 SEK
500 FJD2,315.29000 SEK
1000 FJD4,630.58000 SEK
2000 FJD9,261.16000 SEK
5000 FJD23,152.90000 SEK
10000 FJD46,305.80000 SEK